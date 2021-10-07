Miscreants loot over Rs 9L from scooty dickey

Berhampur: Miscreants looted over Rs 9 lakh from the dickey of a scooty near a shop under Gosani Nuagaon police station in Berhampur.

As per available reports, the incident took place in the morning while the victim Parked the two-wheeler in front of a Housing Board shop under Gosani Nuagaon police station when miscreants decamped with the money by breaking the dickey of his scooter.

Police have lodged a case in connection with the incident and examining the CCTV footages available with the nearby shops to trace the looters.