Miscreants Loot Over Rs 20 Lakh From ATM In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Miscreants allegedly looted more than Rs 20 lakh from an ATM from Lingipur Housing Board Chhak in Sisupalgarh Of Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, the incident occurred late last night when some unidentified miscreants entered the ATM and damaged the CCTV camera before fleeing with the cash.

The concerned ATM maintenance authority has lodged a complaint in this regard with the local police station.

Acting on the complaint, police reached the ATM kiosk and launched an investigation. Efforts were on by cops to identify the looters on the basis of the CCTV footage.