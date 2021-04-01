Miscreants Loot Ornaments Worth Rs 40 Lakh From Bike’s Side Box

Cuttack: Unidentified miscreants allegedly looted gold ornaments worth Rs 40 Lakh from the sidebox of a bike at Asureswar market area in Cuttack district.

Reportedly, Deepak Mandal, a jewellery shop owner, kept a bag containing around 800 grams of gold ornaments in the side box of his motorcycle after closing his shop.

Later, he went to one of his customer’s house to collect pending dues. Meanwhile, miscreants broke open the dicky and fled with the ornaments.

According to available information, the accused are yet to be nabbed.