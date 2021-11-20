Miscreants Loot Ornaments Worth Rs 25 L From Jewellery Shop Owner

Bhadrak: Two unidentified miscreants allegedly looted gold ornament worth Rs 25 lakh from a Jewellery shop owner in Bhadrak district late last night.

According to reports, the incident took place while one Govinda Das, owner of the shop named Kolkata Kolkata jewellers was putting locks on his shop. Meanwhile, two bike-borne miscreants reached the spot and snatched away the bag containing ornaments from him.

With no option left, Govinda lodged a complaint with the local police station regarding the loot.

On the basis of the plaint, police registered a case and further investigation is underway in this regard.