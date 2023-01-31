Miscreants Loot Ornaments, Other Valuables From Five Temples In Khurda

Khurda: Unidentified miscreants looted gold ornaments and other valuable items from temples at Balia Gaon under Nachuni police limits in Khurda district.

According to reports, the miscreants decamped with gold jewellery, donation boxes and other valuables from 5 temples including Gadeswara temple.

Upon being informed, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation in this regard.

More details are awaited.