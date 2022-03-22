Miscreants Loot Ornaments
Miscreants Loot Ornaments From Jewellery Shop In Kalahandi

Bhawanipatna: Unidentified miscreants allegedly looted silver and gold ornaments worth lakhs of rupees from a jewellery store at Beheraguda under Kokasara police limits of Kalahandi district late Monday night.

According to reports, some miscreants barged into Mangalam Jewellers last night and had decamped with over 10 kg of silver and 500 gm of gold ornaments.

Following the incident,  the store owner Pintu Achari has lodged a complaint in this regard at Kokasara Police Station.

