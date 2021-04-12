Miscreants Loot Ornaments, Cash From Jewellery Shop In Balasore

Balasore: Unidentified miscreants allegedly decamped with a huge amount of ornaments and cash from a jewellery shop near Biju Patnaik square in Baripada town of Mayurbhanj district.

As per reports, the miscreants barged into a jewellery shop, named ‘KPD Jewellers’, and made away with 25 kgs of silver jewellery and Rs 4 lakh from the locker.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and examined the footage of the CCTV installed in the shop to identify the miscreants.

No arrests were made in this regard till the last report came in.