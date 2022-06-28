Miscreants Loot Man After Murderous Attack In Kalahandi

Kalahandi: Unidentified miscreants allegedly looted cash of Rs 6.3 lakh from a man in the Kalahandi district. The victim has been identified as Bhupinder Rana from Gopalpur village in Bhawanipatna Tehsil of the district.

According to reports, the incident took place while Bhupinder was returning home after withdrawing the said amount of cash from a State Bank of India (SBI) branch in M. Rampur area. Meanwhile, some miscreants chased him and later hit his bike following which he fell on the ground. Thereafter, they snatched away the bag containing the cash after thrashing him.

On being informed, police reached the spot and rescued Bhupinder who was then admitted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Further investigation is underway into the matter.