Miscreants Loot Liquor Shop Worker At Gunpoint In Angul

Angul: Unidentified miscreants attacked a liquor shop worker and looted cash from him near Angul Town police station area on Monday morning.

The victim has been identified as Somnath Gupta.

According to reports, the incident occurred while Gupta was returning from Talcher to Angul when some miscreants intercepted him and attacked him with a sharp weapon before fleeing with cash.

Subsequently, Gupta sustained critical injuries on his hands and chest. The injured was rushed to Angul district headquarters hospital for treatment.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.