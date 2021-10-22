Miscreants Loot Jewellery Shop Owner At Gunpoint In Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: Three unidentified bike-borne miscreants snatched away a bag from a jewellery shop owner at gunpoint near Jagannath temple Bandhabahal area on Jharsuguda on Friday late evening.

According to the latest report, the owner of ‘Orissa Alankar’ jewellery shop, Sudeep Prasad and his brother Dhiren were closing the shop after 8.30 pm when three anti-socials, with their faces covered, reached the spot on a motorcycle and opened fire on the air to terrorise them.

The miscreants then snatched away a bag from them and sped away on the motorcycle. It is yet to be ascertained the articles kept in the stolen bag.

On intimation, Brajrajnagar SDPO Dilip Das, Banharpalli, and Bandhabahal police reached the spot and carried out investigation.