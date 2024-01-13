Miscreants Loot Jewellery, Donation Box, Idol Of Maa Tarini From Temple In Balasore

Balasore: Unidentified miscreants allegedly looted gold jewellery, donation box, an antique idol of Maa Tarini from a temple at Kanpur village under Bhograi block in Balasore district late last night.

The matter came to the fore after the priest opened the temple this morning. The stolen items are reportedly worth more than Rs 2 lakh, the priest said.

As per reports, a shopkeeper near the temple first noticed the temple gate opened in the morning. Later he spotted that, the idol of Maa Tarini was missing, and the donation box was thrown away. He immediately informed the priest about the theft.

The priest then filed a complaint in the police station. Based on the complaint, police have registered a case against the looters and initiated probe into the incident.