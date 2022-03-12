Miscreants Loot Idols, Ornaments From Temple In Puri

Puri: Unidentified miscreants allegedly looted idols and ornaments from Gopinath Dev temple at Biranarasingh in Puri district.

According to reports, the matter came to light this morning after the priest reached the spot and found the locks of the temple broken.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

Sources said, the miscreants have looted several ‘Astadhatu’ idols including Dalagovinda, Madanmohan and Kanak Durga idols. Gold and silver ornaments of the deities have also been stolen, it added.