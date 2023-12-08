Miscreants loot donation box, gold ornaments from Jagannath temple in Kalahandi

Kalahandi: Miscreants allegedly looted a donation box and gold jewellery from the Jagannath temple at Jharigaon in Kalahandi district on Thursday.

According to the reports, the theft occurred late on Thursday night. In the morning when the priest of the temple reached there for morning rituals of deities, he noticed that the lock of the main door had been cut. As he entered into the temple, he found that the donation box was not there.

Thereupon, he went inside and discovered that the gold jewellery of the deities were also missing. He reported this to the temple committee. Later they found that the lock of the donation box was broken and it was lying behind the Kitchen of the temple.

The committee then lodged a complaint in the police station. The police have started an investigation into this matter. As the theft scene was recorded in the CCTV of the temple, the thieves will be held soon, police said.