Unidentified miscreants looted cash from the donation box of Siruli Mahavir Temple in Chandanpur in Puri district late Monday night.

The theft, which occurred late Monday night, was discovered on Tuesday morning. The thieves entered the temple by cutting the grill of the exit path and took the cash after snapping the electricity supply to the village and disconnecting the CCTV wires.

The temple authorities have lodged a complaint with the police, who are investigating the incident. A scientific team is expected to conduct a thorough examination at the site to gather evidence. The crime appears to have been premeditated.