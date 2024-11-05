Koraput: In a gruesome incident, miscreants killed a 21-year-old woman brutally and decamped with her jewellery after tying her husband to a tree near Khudubi Chhak under Nanda police limits in Koraput district on Monday evening.

The victim, identified as Sabi Khara was brutally killed in front of her husband, Mahendra Khara.

According to sources, they were returning home on a bike after applying for the Subhadra Yojana. Around 7 pm, near Khudubai Chhak, five miscreants intercepted their bike, assaulted Mahendra, and tied him to a tree. The attackers then looted Sabi’s gold jewellery and murdered her in cold blood, right before Mahendra’s eyes. The assailants fled the scene, leaving the victim’s husband shaken and injured.

Upon being informed, Nandapur Police Station Inspector-in-Charge, Mamata Kumari Panda, along with a team, rushed to the spot and rescued Mahendra. He was taken to the Nandapur Community Health Centre for treatment where he is undergoing treatment.

The police have begun investigating the incident and have sent the body for post-mortem. “We are probing the matter, and the actual circumstances will come to light after the investigation,” said Officer Panda.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, with residents demanding justice for the victim’s family.