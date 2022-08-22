Miscreants Hurled Bombs At House In Outskirts Of Bhubaneswar, 2 Injured

Bhubaneswar: Two persons were injured after a miscreant allegedly hurled bombs on a house under the Airfield police station limits in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on Sunday night.

The miscreant who hurled the bomb has been identified as Akshay.

According to reports, the incident took place due to an alleged altercation between two rival groups on Janmashtami. Two people have been injured in the incident and have been admitted to AIMS.

On being informed, the Commissionerate Police reached the spot and initiated a probe in this regard.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.