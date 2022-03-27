Miscreants Hurl Crude Bombs At Club In Khordha

Khordha: Unidentified miscreants hurled crude bombs at a club near the office of Khordha Tehsildar on Sunday evening.

As per sources, the walls and entrance door of the club “Biju Smruti Bhawan” developed cracks in the low-intensity explosion.

While, no casualties or injuries have been reported, some other articles kept in the club was damaged in the blast.

According to reports, the miscreants hurled crude bombs at the club at around 6.30 when the club was closed and no one was present at the spot.

On the other hand, police have started a probe to ascertain more details of incident and trace the miscreants behind it.