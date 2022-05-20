Miscreants hurl bombs in Palasuni

Bhubaneswar: Panic gripped the locals of Palasuni area after miscreants hurled bombs in Jagannath Vihar here.

As per available information, unidentified miscreants pelted two bombs in Jagannath Vihar of Palasuni late last night.

While residents woke up to the thundering noise, they immediately alerted the police about the same. On being informed, cops reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.

Meanwhile, the reason behind the bombing is still unclear.

Two miscreants came in a bike and hurled three bombs at an under-construction apartment