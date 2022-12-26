Miscreants Hurl Bombs At Shoe Showroom In Bhubaneswar, Probe On

Bhubaneswar: Unidentified miscreants allegedly hurled bombs at a shoe showroom in the state capital city, Bhubaneswar on Sunday night.

According to reports, five bike-borne miscreants threw bombs at the shoe showroom damaging several valuables in the showroom.

Following this, a complaint has been registered at the Sahid Nagar police station in this regard.

On the basis of the complaint, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into this connection.