Miscreants Hurl Bombs At Shoe Showroom In Bhubaneswar, Probe On
Bhubaneswar: Unidentified miscreants allegedly hurled bombs at a shoe showroom in the state capital city, Bhubaneswar on Sunday night.
According to reports, five bike-borne miscreants threw bombs at the shoe showroom damaging several valuables in the showroom.
Following this, a complaint has been registered at the Sahid Nagar police station in this regard.
On the basis of the complaint, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into this connection.
