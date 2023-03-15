Miscreants hurl bombs at police team to evade arrest, 5 detained

Berhampur: A group of miscreants on the run hurled bombs at a police team to evade arrest. The incident took place at Srikshetra Vihar under Badabazar police station limits in Ganjam district on Wednesday evening.

According to reports, the police team had traced the miscreants hiding in a house in Srikshetra Vihar in connection with an incident of bomb hurling at a person’s house at Lakshmi Narasingha Sahi Lane No. 12 following a group clash over past rivalry.

As soon as the cops reached the house, the miscreants hiding inside started hurling crude bombs in order to scare the police away and escape in the meanwhile.

However, the police team led by Additional SP Asim Panda, SDPO Mahendra Panda, and Badabazar IIC Prashant Bhupathi surrounded the house and finally apprehended the accused persons.

Havildar Ashok Pradhan sustained minor injuries when a crude bomb exploded while diffusing. On the other hand, five people have been detained by the police in connection with the incident while two crude bombs and a firearm have been seized from them. Later, Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M arrived at the spot for an investigation

The fire arrested accused include Duniya Sahu, Rakesh Mishra, Srikanth Panda and two women.