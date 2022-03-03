Miscreants Hurl Bombs At House In Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: Unidentified miscreants have allegedly hurled bombs at a house in the Kamakhyanagar area of Dhenkanal district late last night.

According to reports, miscreants hurled several bombs one after the other in the slum and fled the spot. Subsequently, a portion of the house and the main gate have been damaged in the incident.

However, no casualty has been reported in the incident.

Following this, the residents have lodged a complaint with the local police.

Acting on the complaint, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the incident. The cops have also detained two persons in this connection for questioning.

However, the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained