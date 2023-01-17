Miscreants Hurl Bombs At Ex-Sarpanch’s House In Banki

Banki: Unidentified miscreants allegedly hurled bombs at the house of a former sarpanch of Kuspangi panchayat in Cuttack district.

Fortunately, there was no casualty or major damage in the explosion.

If sources are to be believed, the bomb attack was the fallout of a suspected past enmity.

On intimation, police arrived at the spot and started an investigation. Police are trying to identify the desperadoes who hurled the bomb and fled the spot.