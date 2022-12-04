Miscreants Hurl Bomb At House, Trigger Panic In Ganjam Village

Chhatrapur: Miscreants hurled bombs at the house of a person over suspected past rivalry at Gollapalli under Chhatrapur police limits in Ganjam district on Saturday night.

Family members of B Udaynath Patra had narrowly escaped the bomb explosion. The incident triggered panic among fellow residents of the village.

The miscreants committed the crime while the members of B Udayanath were having dinner on Saturday night. The wall of the house developed cracks following the blast.

Udayanath filed a complaint with police regarding the incident following which police registered a case and launched investigation with scientific team and sniffer dogs.

Police have detained some suspects in the case and questioning them.