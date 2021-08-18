Miscreants Hijack ATM Cash Van in Ganjam, Loot Rs 24 lakh

Ganjam: Unknown miscreants allegedly hijacked a bank ATM cash loading van and looted Rs 24 lakh at the Bada Bazar area in the Ganjam district on Wednesday.

According to reports, the van carrying five persons including the driver was heading to an ATM to load cash.

While the employees were loading cash in the ATM, some unknown miscreants hijacked the van and fled away from the area with the driver.

Later the private firm informed the matter to police which traced the van in the Goalnthara area.

The driver of the van was also found in an unconscious state and is currently undergoing treatment at MKCG Medical College. The police have launched an investigation into the matter.