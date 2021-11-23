Miscreants Go On Loot Spree In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Unidentified miscreants went on a looting spree and burgled five houses in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

The incidents were reported from Nuagaon Natasha Valley under the Khandagiri police limits of the city.

According to reports, the miscreants barged into five different houses by breaking the windows and looted a huge amount of valuables from there.

Following this, the locals lodged a complaint with Commisionerate Police about the same.

Acting on the plaint, the police reached the spot and launched a manhunt to nab the accused after checking the CCTV footage. Further investigation is underway in this underway in this connection.