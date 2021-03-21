Miscreants Flee With 1.5 Lakh Gold Jewellery On Pretext Of Polishing It

Balipatna: Unidentified miscreants fled with gold jewellery worth Rs 1.5 lakh from two elderly women on the pretext of polishing the ornaments. The incident took place in the family of Arthatran Muduli and Balaram Das of Turintira village under Balipatna police station in the city outskirts.

According to reports, two unidentified youths arrived at Turintira village on a Pulsar bike yesterday afternoon. They were talking to each other in Hindi. To build trust, the youths first polished brass utensils at very low prices and lured the villagers to clean all their ornaments at a very low cost.

Sources said, both the elderly women gave them gold chains, earrings, nose rings and some other items for polishing. The youths then asked to fetch warm water in which they added some chemical and dropped the ornaments. However, on the pretext of adding turmeric, they tactfully stole the jewellery.

The youths then advised the women to leave the ornament for ten minutes in the yellowish water. Soon they went out of their house on the pretext of cleaning ornaments in the neighbourhood.

Ten minutes later, when they did not return, the women searched for the ornaments but to their utter horror, they found the jewellery missing from the container and the youths were also not found in the neighbourhood.

The victims have lodged a written complaint with the Balipatna police station. The estimated value of the jewellery stolen from the two families is Rs 1.5 lakh, sources added.