Miscreants Attack Woman During Loot Bid In Udala

Udala: Unidentified miscreants allegedly attacked a woman during a loot bid near Tentulisahi village under Kaptipada police station in Udala.

The victim has been identified as Rina Das.

According to reports, the incident took place while Rina was returning home after finishing some work at the Kaptipada Bank along with her five-year-old daughter when she was attacked by three miscreants from behind with a sharp object.

Subsequently, Rina and her daughter fell off the two-wheeler onto the road. While she was trying to pick her daughter up, the men attacked her again, critically injuring her. The miscreants fled with the daughter’s school bag, mistaking it for a bag containing money.

Later, Rina was admitted to a nearby hospital in critical condition for treatment.

On being informed, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation in this regard.