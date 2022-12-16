Miscreants Attack Jewellery Store Owner, Daughter During Loot In Berhampur

Berhampur: Unidentified miscreants allegedly attacked a jewellery store owner and his daughter during a loot at Bazar Sahi in Aska of Ganjam district on Thursday night.

According to reports, four masked miscreants came on three motorcycles and broke into the house of the owner of Mahalakshmi Jewellers Prabhakar Patra and decamped with valuables after attacking the father-daughter duo.

Subsequently, Patra sustained severe injuries in the attack. He was first admitted to Aska hospital from where he was shifted to MKCG Medical College & Hospital in Berhampur.

On being informed, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation in this regard.

More details are awaited.