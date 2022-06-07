Miscreants Attack Former Sarpanch, Associates In Ganjam

Ganjam: A group of unidentified miscreants allegedly attacked a former Sarpanch and two of his associates at Masiakhali village under Sadar police limits of Ganjam district late Monday night.

The victims have been identified as former Sarpanch Manoj Sethi, his associates Shankar Jena and Durga Prasad Pradhan.

According to reports, the incident took place when the victims had gone to a pond to attend to nature’s call when around 20 persons attacked them. Hearing their screams, villagers rushed to rescue them. However, the attackers fled the spot.

The injured were initially rushed to MKCG Medical College & Hospital in Berhampur, Sethi was later shifted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

Though the exact reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, Political rivalry is suspected to be the reason behind the attack.