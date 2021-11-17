Miscreants Attack Businessman, Driver In Sonepur; Loot Over Rs 3 Lakh

Sonepur: As many as six miscreants allegedly attacked a businessman and his driver with razor blades and looted over Rs 3 Lakh near Bisalpali square under Binika Police limits in Sonepur on Tuesday night.

The victim has been identified as Suresh Thakur.

According to reports, the incident occurred while Suresh along with his driver Jaipal Mahanand was returning in a pickup van when the miscreants intercepted the vehicle, attacked the duo with sharp razor blades and looted cash Rs 3.4 lakhs before fleeing from the spot.

The injured were immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe to nab the accused involved in the robbery case, the police said.