Miscreants Assaulted Khaparpada Sarpanch In Bhadrak, Critical

Bhadrak: The Sarpanch of Khaparpada under Dhamnagar block was critically injured after being allegedly thrashed by miscreants over a dispute late last night. The victim has been identified as Gayadhar Nayak.

According to reports, the incident took place while Gayadhar was returning from his office on his bike when he was attacked by a mob on the main road of the village. Following this, he sustained grievous injuries near his chest, ears, and on his hand.

Thereafter, some passerby rushed him to Bhadrak hospital in critical condition. Later he was referred to the capital city Bhubaneswar as his health condition deteriorated.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe in this regard.

According to preliminary investigation, it was learned that the incident occurred due to the feud over a road project with the Sarpanch. On the basis of villagers’ statements, further investigation is underway.