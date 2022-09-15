Miscreant Open Fire After Failing To Get Extortion Money; Woman Dies In Bid To Save Husband

Nuapada: A woman was shot dead after her husband refused to pay extortion money. The incident was reported at Thutibara village under Komana police station in the district.

The deceased woman has been identified as Kumudini Sabar (45), wife of Sarat Chandra Sahoo (65).

According to reports, one Nilambar Suna of the same village demanded Rs 10,000 extortion money to Sarat. When refused to pay, the former shot his wife, who was trying to deal with the issue.

The accused fled from the spot soon after the incident.

On being informed, Komna police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused youth.