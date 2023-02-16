Misbehavior With Lady Cop: BJD Demands LoP’s Removal; BJP Counters

Bhubaneswar: Demanding removal of Jaynarayan Mishra from the post of Leader of Opposition, the women wing of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Thursday staged a dharna, raising slogans against Mishra and burning his effigies.

The BJD said Mishra has no rights to hold such a position after he manhandled a lady police officer.

On Wednesday, Mishra triggered controversy for allegedly misbehaving with a woman police inspector in Sambalpur. On the incident, Mishra has been booked following a complaint lodged by the lady cop.

The saffron party too staged a dharna outside Raj Bhavan coming in support of Mishra. The party claimed attempts were made to eliminate Mishra, also the BJP MLA from Sambalpur, for criticizing the state government in connection with the assassination of ex-minister Naba Kishore Das.

Members of the BJD and BJP also burnt effigies of the Leader of Opposition and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik respectively.

Holding placards and banners, the BJD activists who were on a dharna on MG Road, accused Mishra of pushing and assaulting the woman police officer. The protesters also demanded an apology from Mishra.

BJD spokesperson Shreemayee Mishra claimed Jaynarayan Mishra to be a “habitual offender”, with 14 cases including murder registered against him.

Meanwhile, members of the saffron party demanded the chief minister’s resignation for allegedly failing to maintain law and order in the state. The BJP for the last two days was holding demonstration across the state over the “worsening” law and order following the assassination of Naba Kishore Das last month allegedly by a former policeman. Based on the complaint of Dhanupali Police Station Inspector in-charge Anita Pradhan, the law enforcers in Sambalpur had on Wednesday booked Mishra under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Meanwhile, Sambalpur Mahila BJP also lodged a complaint against Anita Pradhan, alleging that she had pushed and misbehaved with the Leader of Opposition.

A video that went viral showed Mishra assaulting the woman police officer in the western Odisha city.

However, the BJP rank and file, including its MPs, MLAs and senior leaders like national vice-president Baijayant Panda, came down heavily on the state government alleging that Mishra was being framed by the BJD after he launched a scathing attack on the state government following Naba Das murder case.

“It is a plot created by the BJD to fix Mishra as he was attacking the government on its weak points. The woman police officer instead misbehaved with the Leader of Opposition, who is considered as second to the chief minister in the Assembly,” said BJP state in-charge D Purendeswari.

Meanwhile, Mishra alleged that a group of BJD goons Thursday reached the circuit house where he was staying.

“The BJD goons had come to eliminate me,” Mishra told reporters in Sambalpur.

The BJP MLA from Sambalpur also accused the Dhanupali Police Station Inspector in-charge Anita Pradhan of pushing him. Both lodged police complaints against one another. “The IIC, who was involved in corrupt practices, had intentionally shoved me. She stamped on my feet and pushed me twice,” Mishra told reporters.