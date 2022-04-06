MI’s Tilak Varma has shown lot of maturity and composure for a youngster: Ravi Shastri

Former Indian captain and ex-head coach of the national side, Ravi Shastri, is mighty impressed with the performance of young Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma and the wide range of shots he possesses in his repertoire.

While speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports, Ravi Shastri said, “He has shown a lot of potential in both the innings he has played for Mumbai Indians. I am impressed looking at his wide range of shots- front foot, back foot, sweep. There’s a lot of variation in his shot selection. His composure, body language and temperament is very good for a young player. He’s batted very confidently. This player has the potential to go ahead.”

Shastri also claimed that Tilak Varma along with Suryakumar Yadav will make the Mumbai Indians’ middle-order strong.

While speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports, Shastri said, “Tilak Varma has shown positive intent with his batting and these are good signs for Mumbai Indians. Once Suryakumar Yadav is back in the playing eleven, Mumbai’s middle-order will be strong.”

