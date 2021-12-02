Mirzapur Fame Brahma Misra Found Dead In Versova Flat

Mumbai: Actor Brahma Misra who played the role of ‘Munna Tripathi’s friend Lalit in the hit web series ‘Mirzapur’ was found dead in his Versova Flat.

According to a report on Mid-Day, Bramha’s semi decomposed body was recovered by the police from the flat. Later, the body was sent for an autopsy at Dr. Cooper Hospital.

It is pertinent to mention that Brahma is best known for his roles in films such as ‘Manjhi: The Mountain Man’, ‘Kesari’ and ‘Mirzapur 1-2’.

Bramha’s ‘Mirzapur’ co-actor Divyendu took to his Instagram and shared a picture with him, “RIP Brahma Mishra. Our Lalit is no more. Let’s pray for him everyone.”