Miraculous Health Benefits of Turmeric

New Delhi: Turmeric is truly a shining star in terms of the health benefits that it offers. This potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant have long been celebrated as a vigorous, all-natural way to boost the immune system and help in the fight against infections and illnesses. Turmeric is packed with plenty of these amazing antioxidant compounds that help the body fight cell damage and keep you looking as young as ever.

Provides Relief from Arthritis Pain

The anti-inflammatory properties in Haldi have been instrumental in treating rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis in Ayurveda. Antioxidants present in this spice works to destroy free radicals damaging the cells in the body. So, anyone with a chronic inflammatory disease or joint pain should consume Haldi daily – it will ease the pain and provide relief.

Good for the Brain

Haldi consists of a compound known as Aromatic turmerone, which repairs damaged brain stem cells. Damage to these stem cells is responsible for a number of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer’s and stroke. Daily consumption of turmeric can reduce the risk of developing these conditions and improve memory. Read more about foods that are good for brain health.

Helps in Digestion

Consumption of raw turmeric can boost metabolism and help manage digestive disorders. The compounds present in Haldi trigger the gall bladder into secreting bile produced by the liver – the bile helps in digestion more efficiently by processing fat. Haldi is also known to alleviate symptoms of gas and bloating.

Contains Healing Properties

The natural anti-bacterial and antiseptic properties of turmeric make it an effective disinfectant. So the next time you experience heartburn, an upset stomach or end up getting injured, try turmeric for wound healing. Just sprinkle some turmeric powder in a warm glass of milk and drink it away – this will help the wound or infection heal faster and boost immunity.

Good for the Liver

Haldi increases the production of essential enzymes that help detoxify blood in the liver by processing and reducing the toxins. Thus, turmeric is instrumental in promoting good liver health by improving the circulation of blood.