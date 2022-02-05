Miraculous Health Benefits Of Raspberries 

New Delhi: Raspberries are delicious fruits with many health benefits. They have a high concentration of ellagic acid, a phenolic compound known for its antioxidant properties. Raspberries can range in color from the popular red and black varieties to purple, yellow, or golden. Each color of berry has a unique composition of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Here are some amazing health benefits of Raspberries you must know.

Rich in Antioxidants

Raspberries are rich in potent antioxidants known as anthocyanins. Research has shown that anthocyanins can help reduce the risk of several chronic diseases like diabetes, metabolic diseases, and microbial infection. According to research published in the journal Nutrients, dietary anthocyanins appear to be combatting insulin sensitivity through various mechanisms and have the potential to modulate disease states like diabetes. These compounds also improve visual ability and have a neuroprotective effect.

Aids Weight Loss

Raspberry is high in dietary fiber, manganese, while low in carbs, sugars, and fats. The role of low carbs and low calories has been explained above. Fiber aids in delaying gastric emptying, making you feel fuller for longer. Fiber also helps to keep bowel movements regular. It contains manganese, required in trace amount, which keeps metabolic rates high. This helps in burning fat.

Reduce Wrinkles

The antioxidant powers of these berries come from vitamin C, which effectively helps reduce the age spots and discoloration. Multiple studies have shown the benefits of raspberries in dealing with skin-related issues. A 2019 study, published in Oxidative Medicine and Cellular Longevity found that the extract of red raspberries helped in reducing skin damage caused by UVB exposure. A 2020 animal study showed black raspberries could help reduce itchiness and inflammation associated with allergies.

Infection Prevention

The anthocyanins of raspberries are responsible for their unique antioxidant and antimicrobial properties. A review commissioned by the Oregon Raspberry and Blackberry Commission found that black raspberries contain ellagic acid, a phenolic compound that has protects the body from harmful elements.

Strengthen the Immune System

Raspberries can do wonders for our immune system. A 2016 study confirms that raspberries are rich in effective antioxidants as well as phytonutrients. These elements proficiently reinforce your immune system and help your body fight diseases.

High Nutrient Value

As mentioned above, raspberries are rich in traditional nutrients, primarily in the antioxidant and B vitamin categories. According to the USDA, raspberries are an excellent source of manganese and vitamin C, two important antioxidant nutrients that protect the body’s tissue from oxygen-related damage. The high nutrient content of raspberries makes them a smart food choice. With high nutrient density and a negligible effect on blood sugar levels, raspberries are among the healthiest fruits you can eat.