‘Miracle’ Baby Born Under Rubble In Syria But Parents Fail To Survive Earthquake

In a miraculous incident, a baby reportedly born under the remains of a collapsed building was rescued in Syria even though the mother failed to survive the massive earthquake.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, with netizens calling the newborn “miracle baby”.

The baby’s recovery was one of the thousands of rescues across Turkey and Syria, as rescue workers worked round the clock through freezing temperatures and unrelenting rainfall.

I can’t believe my eyes💔 A ‘miracle baby’ is born from within all date chaos Ya Allah So heart broken that the mother of this baby lost her life and could not be shaved #Turkey #TurkeyEarthquake #earthquake #Syria #syriaearthquake #TurkeyQuake #earthquakeinturkey #Turkiye pic.twitter.com/WfTPxrXEoz — Dʀ. Sᴀғᴀᴀ 🕊️ (@Dr_Safaa07) February 7, 2023

A report in Daily Mail said the baby’s mother, who had been displaced from Syria’s eastern Deir Ezzor region, went into labour in the aftermath of the 7.8 eartquake on Monday. However, both the parents could not survive the earthquake’s impact.

The video shows a rescuer running with the newborn in his arms amid wreckage and destruction all around. The incident took place in Jenderes, in the countryside of Afrin, northeast Syria.

The baby, whose umbilical cord was still attached as rescue teams carried her out of her collapsed home, was rushed to a nearby hospital.