Mirabai Chanu Wins Gold At Singapore Weightlifting International, Qualifies For CWG

New Delhi: Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on Friday qualified for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the 55kg weight category after she clinched gold at the Weightlifting International in Singapore.

For the first time, Chanu lifted 191kg (86kg+105kg) to stand on top of the podium in the competition.

While Chanu clinched the yellow metal, Australia’s Jessica Sewastenko and Elly Cassandra Englebert of Malaysia were placed second and third respectively.

Last year, Chanu bagged India’s first silver medal in weightlifting at Tokyo Games.

The Singapore Weightlifting International is a qualifying event for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The top eight lifters in each weight category in the ongoing tournament directly qualify for the 2022 CWG.