Mirabai Chanu Celebrates Olympic Victory With Pizza

Bhubaneswar: After clinching the first silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, weight lifter Mirabai Chanu expressed her happiness and celebrated her win by eating pizza.

In a media interview, the athlete mentioned that she wants to have pizza as it had been a while since she had one.

Following this, Domino’s India pledged free pizzas to the silver medallist for life and as promised, the restaurant chain delivered some pizzas to Mirabai’s doorstep.

“Thank you @dominos_india for sending some great tasting pizzas & celebrating with us. My family and I appreciate the gesture from Domino’s Pizzas. I look forward to our friendship” pic.twitter.com/asjz8L7yoc — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 27, 2021

Taking to Twitter, Chanu shared an image of herself enjoying a slice of pizza. In another photo, we see a delivery boy handing over a large box of pizza to her mother.

“The Olympic silver-medallist wrote, “Thank you Dominos India for sending some great tasting pizzas and celebrating with us. I look forward to our friendship,” she tweeted.

Mirabai Chanu, after expressing her love for pizza, was fed the same by former sports minister Kiren Rijiju.

She was withholding her desire to eat Pizza to maintain her weight in 49kg Weightlifting for the Olympics!

Now, @mirabai_chanu has freedom to fully enjoy pizza 🍕till she starts her training for next Championship.#Cheer4India at the #Tokyo2020 https://t.co/LrGOivcAkc pic.twitter.com/ZnUlVDQt2c — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 26, 2021

Now, @mirabai_chanu has the freedom to fully enjoy pizza Slice of pizza till she starts her training for the next Championship,” Rijiju said in his Twitter post.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur hailed weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and was also seen eating pizza with her coach and Rijiju. Thakur was praising her during a felicitation ceremony of the diminutive weightlifter and her coach Vijay Sharma at his residence.

Notably, Chanu lifted a total of 202 kg (87kg in snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk) during her four successful attempts in the competition Chanu had said earlier in the day that it is a dream come true and also thanked the entire country for praying for her victory.