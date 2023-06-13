Mirabai Chanu, Bindyarani Devi to train in the USA ahead of Asian Games

Tokyo 2020 Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu will train in the USA after the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports of India on Tuesday approved the weightlifter’s proposal to train abroad.

Two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Mirabai Chanu returned to competitive action in May after undergoing a five-month rehabilitation programme following hip surgery last December.

In her first competition of the season, the 28-year-old Mirabai Chanu finished sixth at the Asian Weightlifting Championships 2023 in Jinju, South Korea.

Mirabai Chanu will train at St Louis’ SQUAT University under Dr Aron Horschig and will focus on rehabilitation and strength training ahead of the upcoming Asian Games 2023, scheduled in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8.

Mirabai Chanu, a 2017 world championships gold medal winner, will be accompanied by Indian chief coach Vijay Sharma and physiotherapist Tesneem Zayyad during the 65-day camp.

Besides Mirabai Chanu, the Mission Olympic Cell also approved Commonwealth Games 2022 silver medal-winning weightlifter Bindyarani Devi’s proposal to train in St Louis.

The 24-year-old Bindyarani Devi clinched a silver medal in the women’s 55kg category at the Asian Weightlifting Championships 2023 in South Korea back in May.