Mira Rajput Wishes Mom-In-Law Neelima Azeem With Adorable Pic: Check Here

New Delhi: Mira Rajput shared a cute birthday post for her mother-in-law Neliima Azeem. Mira shared a happy photo with her mother-in-law and wrote a heartfelt message for her.

Taking To her Instagram story Mira shared a photo and wrote: “Happy birthday Mom @neliimanazeem. Bursting with love, young at heart and the OG dancing diva! Love you mom.”

In the picture, Mira held Neliima with loads of love and gave her a hug. She wore a white sweater. Neliima wore a purple suit with bangles on her hands. Both of them were all smiles while posing for the camera. Neliima kept her hair loose and Mira kept her hair tied.