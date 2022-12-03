Mira Rajput Wishes Mom-In-Law Neelima Azeem With Adorable Pic: Check Here
New Delhi: Mira Rajput shared a cute birthday post for her mother-in-law Neliima Azeem. Mira shared a happy photo with her mother-in-law and wrote a heartfelt message for her.
Taking To her Instagram story Mira shared a photo and wrote: “Happy birthday Mom @neliimanazeem. Bursting with love, young at heart and the OG dancing diva! Love you mom.”
In the picture, Mira held Neliima with loads of love and gave her a hug. She wore a white sweater. Neliima wore a purple suit with bangles on her hands. Both of them were all smiles while posing for the camera. Neliima kept her hair loose and Mira kept her hair tied.
Comments are closed.