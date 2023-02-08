Mira Rajput
Mira Rajput Teases Kiara Advani: Says ‘Ab to Bombay Vali Bhi Dilli Ho Gayi’

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in Jaisalmer on Tuesday. Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput teased Kiara about how she is now married into a family from Delhi. 

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Mira wrote, “Love and only Love, Congratulations Mr and Mrs Malhotra. Magic and masti forever and ever. Ab toh Bombay vali bhi Dilli ho gayi (now the Bombay girl belongs to Delhi now).”

