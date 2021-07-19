Mira Kapoor Does Hip Opening Yoga Asanas: Here’s Why You Should Do It Too

Mumbai: Fitness enthusiast, Mira Kapoor has recently given her fans a peek into her ‘me-time’ during which she opted to do some yoga asanas against a scenic backdrop.

She took Instagram to share her me time. Take a look.

In the stories, Mira has seen performing a range of hip-opening yoga asanas. “Yoga and mobility. Open those hips,” she said while sharing a few videos on her Instagram Stories.

She was also seen trying to maintain her balance as part of Tree Pose or Vrikshasana.

Here’s Why You Should Do It Too

1 – Releasing Stress – One of the main benefits of hip openers is stretching and strengthening muscles that are directly connected to our stress response. One muscle, in particular, the psoas, is a muscle that attaches the lumbar spine to the femur bone and is triggered when we feel stress. So, even though we don’t really have much of a need to literally “fight” or “flight” when the body experiences stress, the signal still travels to this muscle. So, you can see how this muscle can carry a great deal of residual tension and benefits greatly from being stretched with hip openers.

2 – Supporting Lower Back – Tight hips cause strain on the lower back by asking for too much effort from the spine. When hips are open, there is more range of movement, better circulation, and more support for the muscles of the back and the spine.

3 – Alignment – Hip openers can help the joints of the lower back, hips, and legs to come into better alignment. When hips are tight or causing misalignment, it can have a big effect on the back and on knees, and even feet. Working with strength and flexibility in the hips can help to re-align this supportive space for greater and stronger mobility.

4 – Expand Creativity – Energetically, the hips are associated with the sacral chakra or the creative centre. If you think about it, the hips are what hold and support the reproductive organs–the organs of creation. So when we focus on this area in the body, we help to unlock this creative centre and support it.