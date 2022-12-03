MIO Conclave 2022 reinforces Bio-economy of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: During the MIO conclave 2022, science and technology department signed an MOU with Association of Biotechnology Led Enterprise (ABLE) to bring Biotech Industries to Odisha to mentor & nurture Biotech startups, bring international knowledge Groups to Odisha for investment purpose and to prepare a conducive Biotech Policy for Odisha.

An International Body Global Network of Entrepreneurs and Professionals for Odisha (GNEPO) has signed MoU to facilitate Global-Odisha entrepreneurial exchanges, to provide a platform for Bio-Entrepreneurship development in Odisha with global outreach, Identify & submit a mix of 10 potential contacts (mentors, entrepreneurs, investors, networkers, entrepreneurial professionals, corporate ventures, VCs, Angels) every year from across the globe those who have commitment and desire to help bio-startups from Odisha.

Huwel Lifesciences has committed to invest ₹50 crore. CropGini has proposed to invest ₹ 500 crores. In total of rupees ₹ 1250 crore investment has come during MIO Conclave’2022 in the Biotechnology Sector. The investment will generate direct and indirect employment opportunity for more than 8,000 people.

In the Plenary Session attended by participants including entrepreneurs, government officials and academicians Shri Ashok Chandra Panda, Minister, Science & Technology said, “Odisha is a unique littoral state with abundant biodiversity. The 480 km long coastline, rich mangrove and swamplands in Bhitarkanika, brackish water lakes like Chilika, forests like Simlipal and medicinal plant rich Mahendragiri give ample opportunity for Biotechnology explorations. The myriad agro-climatic zones and natural resources of the state offer tremendous opportunity, particularly in the fields of agriculture, food processing and floriculture along with Marine Biotech.”

Citing the grand success of the Millets Mission in the state which has been wholeheartedly supported by the Hon’ble Chief Minister, Panda said, “Biotechnology offers solutions to a range of issues concerning health to food security. We are going to offer all kind of support to Biotechnology startups.”

“Keeping in mind the importance of the sector, the Govt of Odisha in its IPR 2022 has identified Biotechnology as a ‘Thrust Sector’. All eligible Biotechnology ventures will be given adequate Govt handholding with support offered by various policies, ranging from Biotechnology policy to Startup policy, to set up enterprises and grow. With industry academia linkage, collaborative environment, world class industrial facilities, network of angel & venture capitalist funds and govt support, the sector is poised to grow. There will be opening of opportunities for many startups with the positive biotechnology climate in the state.” Shri Panda said.

Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Science and Technology Department, Shri Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma and Joint Secretary, Science, and Technology Department, Ms. Puja Mishra also spoke on the occasion. Sashikant Dash Deputy Director, Department of Science and Technology and Laxmi Narayan Padhi were present in the session.

The Plenary Session deliberated on competitive advantages of Odisha in the promising areas of Biotechnology such as agriculture, marine and diagnostics.

With Government support under Biotech Policy 2018 and IPR 2015, Bharat Biotech through its Anchor Tenant M/s sapigen BiologiX Pvt Ltd has invested more than ₹500 Cr for manufacturing various vaccines in Odisha Biotech Park at Andharua. They have also committed to invest another ₹700 Cr for expanding its scope.

The Hon’ble Minister said institutes like KIITs and ILS have been allotted Rs 2 Crores each to take forward further research and upgradation in Biotechnology . Moreover, the Govt has tied up with the Utkal University and Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) for the betterment of Biotech Sector in Odisha. “Bhubaneswar will become a vibrant Biotechnology hub in the coming years,” Shri Panda said.

The plenary session was followed by two panel discussions on ‘Bio-pharma’ and ‘Agriculture & Industry’ which were participated by industry leaders, entrepreneurs and various stakeholders. Dr. Anu Acharya, Founder Mapmygenome, Dr. Shesheer Kumar, Founder-Huwel Life Sciences, Hyderabad, Dr. Nusrat Sanghamitra Jahan, Founder CyGenica, Pune and Dr. Amulya Panda, Associate Director, Panacea Biotech spoke at the panel discussion on Bio-pharma. The discussion was moderated by Dr. PM Murli, President, Council of Presidents ABLE & Chairman Golden Jubilee Biotech Park for women, Chennai, Mr. GS Krishnan, President, ABLE, Bangalore. Dr. Manish Diwan, Head- Strategic Partnership & Entrepreneurship Development Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), New Delhi, Dr. KK Narayanan, Founder Kottaram Agro Foods Pvt Ltd, Bangalore and Mr. Krishna Prasad, Senior VP, Shilpa Biologicals, Dharwad. It was moderated by Dr. Mrutyunjay Suar, Chairman, Bhubaneswar City Knowledge Innovation Cluster Foundation (BCKIC) an initiative of Office of Principal Scientific Advisor to the GoI, Bhubaneswar were in the panel.