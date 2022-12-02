MIO Conclave 2022: “Odisha—An Emerging Textile Manufacturing Hub Of The East”

Bhubaneswar: The sectoral seminars on investments in the Textiles and Apparels, and Handlooms and Handicrafts segment, during the third day of the ongoing Make In Odisha Conclave 2022 at Bhubaneswar’s Janata Maidan witnessed engaging deliberations with overwhelming participation of prominent industry leaders, major players and stakeholders of the textiles and apparels as well as handloom and handicrafts sectors, sharing valuable insights on the development of the sector. Investment opportunities and the unique benefits provided by Odisha for development of the textiles and apparel was also discussed during the sessions.

The first session on Textiles and Apparels witnessed an insightful panel discussion moderated by Mr.Shovan Krishna Sahu, Director of Textiles, Government of Odisha, in the presence of Mr. P. K. Jena, Development Commissioner-Cum- ACS, Govt. of Odisha, Dr. Arabinda Kumar Padhee, Principal Secretary to Government, HT&H Department. The session focused on the topic of “Odisha: Emerging Textile Hub of the East”, to showcase the potential of Odisha in Textiles including Apparels and Technical Textiles manufacturing besides urging potential investors to explore opportunities in the sector.

While outlining the potential investment opportunities in the manufacturing and processing segments, Mr. Sahuexpressed his confidence in the State Government’s strategic push to boost these investments in textiles and apparels sector with infrastructure, connectivity, fiscal and regulatory support.

The session also witnessed the launch of Odisha Apparel and Technical Textiles Policy 2022 for the promotion of textiles and apparel manufacturing in the State. Multiple policy initiatives were announced including 40% capital investment subsidy on actual investment made in plant and machinery for eligible new industrial units; an incentive of INR 6000/- per female worker per month and INR 5000 per male worker per month on actual employment by the Unit, for a period of five years; and reimbursement of 50% of the actual cost incurred for participating in domestic and international exhibitions/trade events.

Dr. Padhee reemphasized on the state government’s support to the textiles, apparels, and technical textiles sector, mainly through the amended “Odisha Apparel and Technical Textiles Policy 2022”. He articulated the State Government’s approach towards enhancing the ecosystem for setting up industries in the State.

Mr. R. K. Vij, of Textile Association India (TAI) and Indo Rama Synthetics (I) Ltd. along with Mr. Amit Agarwal, Chairman, Indian Technical Textile Association (ITTA),and Chairman and MD, CTM Technical Textile Ltd., expressed their optimism about the future of technical textiles, especially in Odisha, while sharing their insights on the diverse segments and sub-sectors of technical textile value chain.

Mr. V.S. Ganesh of Page Industries Ltd., Mr. Harsh Bapna of Alok Industries Ltd, and Mr. Shyamlal Patnaik of Grasim Industries Ltd. elaborated on the trends in the apparel manufacturing industry and the requirements to fill the gap in the entire textile value chain in context of the newly launched policy.

In his address, Mr. D.S. Kasare ofKasare Vanya Silk Mill Pvt. Ltd, elaborated on the market demand of ahimsa silk spun yarn in India and the line of products that can be manufactured by using this silk.

An investment intention of INR 3000 crore in the textiles and apparel sector was declared along with the launch of a knowledge paper on the textiles and apparels by HT&H Department in collaboration with knowledge partner E&Y,during the session.

Mr. Surya Narayan Patnaik, Additional Director Sericulture, extended a vote of thanks to the panellists, special invitees, and delegates at the end of the first session. He conveyed those suggestions made by panel experts during the session have been captured and will go a long way in promoting the textiles and apparel sector in the State.

The second session on Sourcing of Handlooms and Handicrafts focused on the topic of “Capitalising the Potential of Odisha’s Handlooms & Handicrafts”. Moderated by Dr. Padhee, in the presence of Mr. P. K. Jena, Development Commissioner-Cum- ACS, Govt. of Odisha, the panel discussion highlighted the huge potential and opportunity in sourcing of handlooms and handicrafts from Odisha. He introduced the rich heritage of Odisha’s handlooms and handicrafts while stressing on the role of the State Government in facilitating and enabling local weavers and artisans in the sector and making it entrepreneur friendly.

“Our Government realizes the enormous potential of this sector as an employment generator in the non-farming segment and is eager to support the weavers and artisans for a sustainable mode of trade.”

He stressed on the State Government’s strategic view of the handloom and handicrafts sector, and its planned efforts to boost investment in the sector. He articulated the threats to the sector and the Government’s approach towards mitigating them while probing the panellists to throw light on the potential demand for products from Odisha in the national and international market.

Dr Gita Ram of Crafts Council of India commended the Government of Odisha for playing the optimal role of a facilitator and enabler, while Dr. Sundar Murugesan of Handloom Export Promotion Council (HEPC)spoke about HEPC’s plan to help handicrafts artisans of Odisha for export promotion.

Mr. S K Jha, Senior Director, DC Handicraft, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India reiterated the initiatives of the Govt. of India for promoting enterprise development in Handicrafts Sector besides quoting the scope for medium and large-scale investors in sector.

Mr. K P Rajendran of Fab India emphasised on the increasing need to popularise the GI tagged products from Odisha along with capacity building of the weavers and artisans.

Ms. Tanaya Patnaik, Co-Convenor, INWEC ICC Odisha State Council, spoke about how their organisation can play a positive role in not only promoting the handicrafts and handloom sector of the State globally but also in supporting women entrepreneurs from the sector.

Sri Shyama Bhakt Mishra, Director Handicrafts and Managing Director, Boyanika extended the vote of thanks for the second session. In his concluding address he remarked, “The objective of this session has been to bring the artisans, weavers, exporters, manufacturers, and private sector aggregators in Odisha, together and enable the vision to make Odisha a global supply hub for handloom & handicrafts products.”

With more than 400 delegates, leading industry players from apparel, made- ups and technical textiles segments, and representatives involved across the value chain of textiles manufacturing attending and participating in the deliberations on the sector, both the sessions witnessed the State Government’s commitment to the development of the sector.