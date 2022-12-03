MIO Conclave 2022: Corporates, Global Academic Institutions Show Interest For Transforming Schools

Bhubaneswar: The School and Mass Education department of Odisha hosted the plenary session on Day 3 at the ongoing Make In Odisha Conclave 2022. The session showcased Odisha’s efforts in transforming education in the State and discuss/explore opportunities to partner and collaborate for Transforming School Education for Future Ready Odisha.

The Session was started by a presentation on Odisha’s School Education Scenario by Shri Anupam Saha, IAS, State Project Director, OSEPA and Member Secretary, Mo School.

A panel discussion was moderated by Smt. Aswathy S, IAS, Commissioner-cum-Secretary of School and Mass Education department. Shri Upendra Tripathy-Principal Advisor Education to HCM, Dr Jayshree Oza- Senior Advisor and Board Member, Central Square Foundation and Shri Dhir Jhingran, Founder Director, Language and Learning Foundation participated in an engaging conversation on emerging priorities, role of school education and how Odisha can transform school education for a future ready Odisha. Looking into the various initiatives undertaken by State of Odisha, the panel also discussed on the opportunities in the education sector for the state. Sri Tripathy talked about sustainable transformation in school education. Dr Dhir Jhingran stressed on making the school system mire responsive to gilders and parents and exhorted the department to develop a shared vision. “Students and teachers learn mutually and together; every partnership is based on ‘give each other and gain from each other’ was the key points raised by Dr. Jayshree Oza.

This was followed by a session on Transformation towards Aspiration- Stakeholder Perspectives, where multiple stakeholders from the prestigious 5T High School Transformation programe shared their experiences and insights. Shri RN Senapati, IAS (Rtd), Prof Jyoti S Ray, Director, National Centre for Earth Science Studies, Kerala, Dr Rabi Mishra, Director, RBI shared their perspectives from an Alumni lens. Dr Mishra talked about his alma mater Dandimal High School in Dhenkanal and appreciated the efforts of the state government in bringing revolution in the field of education through Mo School Abhiyan. Dr. Ambika Nanda, Head CSR, Tata Steel Foundation and Shri Vikash Yadvendu, Head CSR, Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel shared their experiences from the CSR perspective. Dr. Nanda deliberated his insights on the rapidly transforming education ecosystem of Odisha whereas Shri Yadvendu quoted “Our investment is to supplement the foundational setup of new Odisha”. Shri Anuj Alphonson, Country Director, India, Raspberry Pi Foundation and Shri Anil Pradhan, Young Tinker Academy shared from the Institutional Collaborator perspectives. Shri Vijay A Kulange, IAS, Commissioner, BMC shared his experience as the collector of Ganjam and how the School Transformation programme took its first baby steps in the district of Ganjam and spread its wings across the state.

In the MIO 2022, the School and Mass Education department has received letter of intent from Brooklyn University, USA and no of corporate houses to extend support to school transformation initiatives.

Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik graced the occasion and released a Coffee Table Book on the 5000 crores plus 5T-High School Transformation project, inaugurated 6 new Academic buildings and 32 Girls’ Hostel of OAV, released a Coffee Table Book & Calendar for OAV and dedicated 30 District Resource Centers for children with Special Needs.

The Odisha CM emphasised the importance of school education in the development of the State and gave his assurance on education as a big priority for the State.