Minutes Before Singer Sidhu Moose Wala Shot, 2 Cars Tailed His SUV

New Delhi: A CCTV video shows two cars following Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s black SUV in Mansa district minutes before he was shot dead. The police said the singer had a bulletproof car, which he did not use on Sunday.

Visuals show the singer’s SUV taking a right turn towards a corner as the two cars tailing it.

In a media briefing tonight, the Punjab Police chief said Sidhu Moose Wala died while he was being taken to a hospital.

“Moose Wala, along with his cousin Gurpreet Singh and friend Gurwinder Singh, was driving in a jeep to Jawaharke village in Mansa,” police said.

Thirty rounds of bullets were fired, the state police have said, adding that they “recovered around 30 empty rounds of 9 mm and .315 bore from the spot.” The cops are also suspecting the use of an AK 47 in the murder. He was brought dead to the hospital, said Dr Ranjeet Rai, Civil Surgeon, Mansa Hospital. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others.

“(Gangster) Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang is involved. They have claimed responsibility for the killing. The gangster is based in Canada,” the police chief said.