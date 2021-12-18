Minority Rights Day: All you need to know

New Delhi: Minorities day is celebrated in India on December 18 every year. The day aims at promoting the rights of the minority community across the country. It looks forward to protect the rights of minority communities, as a contribution to nation-building, to ensure the security of minorities in their particular language, caste, religion, culture, tradition, etc.

December 18 was declared as the Minorities Rights Day back in 1992 by the United Nations. The UN had adopted the statement on the individual’s Rights belonging to religious or Linguistic National or Ethnic Minorities. In India, it is the responsibility of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) to carry out the events on this day. The NCM was established by the Union Government under the National Commission for Minorities Act, in 1992.

India acknowledges the recognition and protection of minority rights under international law. December 18 commemorates declarations on the rights of persons belonging to National or Ethnic, Religious, and Linguistic Minorities. On this day, the central government ensures efforts to guarantee their rights to non-discrimination and equality.

The Minority Rights Day 2021 in India is celebrated annually on December 18 by conducting debates and seminars on the topic. The plight and situation of the minorities are thoroughly studied to rule out discrimination from the country.