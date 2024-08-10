Minority Hindu Rally in Bangladesh, Demand Protection Amid Rising Violence

Thousands of Hindu protestors rallied in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka and the northeastern city of Chattagram on Saturday, marking the second day of demonstrations demanding protection for minority communities. The protests come in the wake of widespread vandalism targeting Hindu temples, households, and businesses following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her departure to India on Monday.

The demonstrators, who blocked traffic for over three hours at Shahbagh in central Dhaka, put forward an eight-point charter of demands. These include the establishment of special tribunals to expedite trials for those who have persecuted minorities, compensation for victims, and the immediate enactment of a minority protection law. They also called for the allocation of 10% of parliamentary seats for minorities and the formation of a ministry dedicated to minority communities.

The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad, a prominent minority rights organization, has reported 205 incidents of persecution across 52 districts since the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government on August 5. The violence has claimed the lives of at least two Hindu leaders affiliated with Hasina’s Awami League party.

The protests come as Nobel laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus assumed charge of the interim government on Thursday. In his first address to the nation, Yunus declared that restoring law and order would be his top priority. He was sworn in as Chief Adviser along with 16 other advisers, with retired army officer Brigadier Shakhawat Hossain appointed as the Home Ministry adviser.

Nirmal Rosario, president of the Oikya Parishad, presented an open letter to Dr. Yunus at the Dhaka Reporters Unity, expressing profound sorrow and concern over the violent actions against minorities. The letter acknowledged Yunus as “a symbol of a new era” while highlighting the urgent need for the administration to restore communal harmony in the country.

The protestors carried banners with powerful slogans such as “Save Minorities,” “We will not leave this country,” and “Who are you? Who am I? Bengali, Bengali!” These messages underscore the demonstrators’ determination to remain in Bangladesh and their assertion of a shared Bengali identity transcending religious differences.

The ongoing unrest has also affected prominent figures from minority communities. Rahul Ananda, frontman of the popular folk band Joler Gaan, and his family have gone into hiding following the destruction of their residence on Monday.

As Bangladesh grapples with this crisis, the interim government faces the challenge of addressing the concerns of minority communities while restoring stability to the nation. The coming days will be crucial in determining whether the new administration can effectively tackle the issues of communal violence and ensure the protection of all citizens, regardless of their religious affiliations.